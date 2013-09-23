(Adds dropped word "by" in first paragraph)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, Sept 23 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di
Siena asked a London court on Monday to stay or
dismiss legal action by Japan's Nomura over risky
derivatives trades that got the Tuscan bank into deep trouble.
The complex deals agreed in 2009 between the two banks are
already the subject of criminal investigations in Italy, and
Monte dei Paschi is seeking damages from Nomura in a Florence
court.
Monte dei Paschi alleges that its former chairman Giuseppe
Mussari and former general manager Antonio Vigni colluded with
Nomura to set up opaque structured finance transactions aimed at
concealing losses of about 220 million euros which had accrued
under an earlier investment known as Alexandria.
Nomura has denied any wrongdoing. Monte dei Paschi is
seeking 700 million euros ($944.48 million) in damages from
Nomura, Mussari and Vigni.
The Japanese bank launched legal action in the High Court in
London in March, seeking a series of court declarations
including that the contracts between the banks are valid and
that Monte dei Paschi's obligations remain in full force.
Monte dei Paschi responded by challenging the jurisdiction
of the English court over the matter.
A hearing that began on Monday in the High Court was the
first time the dispute between Nomura and Monte dei Paschi was
aired in open court in London.
The hearing, which was scheduled to last a day and a half,
was not to resolve any of the substantive factual disputes but
rather for both parties to present their arguments on the
jurisdiction issue.
The hearing focused on questions such as whether the Italian
and English proceedings were related in a legal sense, whether
there was a risk of irreconcilable judgments from courts in the
two countries, and other legal issues.
DISPUTED DOCUMENT
Monte dei Paschi argued that the court should either stay
the proceedings initiated by Nomura or decline jurisdiction.
Monte dei Paschi's lead counsel Jonathan Nash told the court
that an asset swap transaction, a long-term repo and a
repurchase facility agreed with Nomura were linked by a
so-called "mandate agreement".
This agreement, he said, contained a clause providing for
the "non-exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts".
"It is the mandate agreement which links all the other
contracts into a single transaction, and the core allegation in
this complaint is that this structure had only one purpose which
was to conceal the loss which had been accrued in the Alexandria
notes," said Nash.
He argued that for the purposes of determining jurisdiction,
the mandate agreement should thus take precedence over the asset
swap transaction, which contained an exclusive jurisdiction
clause in favour of the English courts.
Nomura's lead counsel Richard Handyside is expected to
respond to Nash's submissions on Tuesday.
In a written skeleton argument submitted to the court ahead
of Monday's hearing, Nomura argued that all the relevant
contracts were governed by English law.
"None of the Nomura agreements contains jurisdiction clauses
in favour of the Italian courts," the Nomura document says.
The Japanese bank's lawyers also dispute that the mandate
agreement is the key document connecting all the transactions.
According to Monte dei Paschi, the mandate agreement only
came to light in 2012 when it was found by the bank's new
management in a safe previously used by Vigni. The agreement had
been concealed from the board of directors and from regulators
when it was first drawn up, according to Monte dei Paschi.
Nomura disputes this, asserting that the mandate agreement
had been registered internally in Monte dei Paschi's Management
Office. ($1 = 0.7412 euros)
