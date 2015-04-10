(Recasts, adds details throughout, background)
By Silvia Aloisi and Danilo Masoni
MILAN, April 10 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Friday it had overstepped regulatory
limits with regards to its financial exposure to Japanese bank
Nomura, in a surprise disclosure that could raise
questions about whether the Italian lender's plans to raise
capital and seek a buyer are on track.
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third largest bank, said
in a statement that it was looking at all possible measures to
cut the exposure, or potential risk related to loans to Nomura,
which it said equalled more than one third of its core capital
at the end of last year.
Monte dei Paschi said it had been asked by Italian financial
regulator Consob to release a statement explaining the results
of a European Central Bank review of the Italian bank earlier
this year. Monte dei Paschi had already emerged late last year
as the worst performer in the ECB's region-wide health check of
European banks.
In February, the ECB completed another assessment of the
Tuscan lender, a review that looked specifically at Monte dei
Paschi's level of bad loans among other things.
Most of the details of Monte dei Paschi's 2014 financial
accounts and European regulators' demands on the bank have been
disclosed. However, the lender's unexpected late-night statement
on Friday and the request by Italy's market watchdog for more
clarity on the bank's financial strength came at a delicate
time.
Monte dei Paschi is about to embark on a three billion euro
capital increase that it hopes will preface a sale to an Italian
or international buyer.
The bank said the ECB had urged it, during its February
review, to seek a merger partner.
In its statement on Friday, Monte dei Paschi said that on a
consolidated basis exposure to Nomura was 34.68 percent of its
regulatory capital base at the end of 2014, above the 25 percent
regulatory limit.
A source close to the matter said on Friday Monte Paschi's
exposure to Nomura was around 3 billion euros.
The bank entered in 2009 a derivative contract with Nomura
called Alexandria, which turned out to be loss-making and is at
the centre of a judicial investigation in Italy.
Prosecutors have said the bank entered the Alexandria
contract and other complex derivative trades to conceal losses
after stretching its finances to buy rival Antonveneta in 2007
for 9 billion euros.
Monte dei Paschi is seeking damages from Nomura over the
trade, which included the purchase of Italian government bonds
that the bank financed through a long-term repurchase agreement
with Nomura. The Japanese bank has denied any wrongdoing and
said it always acted correctly.
Monte Paschi said on Friday the European Central Bank gave
an overall unfavourable assessment in its so-called SREP
supervisory review of the bank due to the amount of bad loans it
has as well as difficulty reaching adequate profitability levels
and the bank's "inability" to generate capital.
Monte Paschi, which needs to carry out a 3 billion euro cash
call by July to plug the capital shortfall exposed by European
regulators, said in the statement the ECB review also singled
out a reputational risk due to lawsuits against the bank as well
as vulnerability due to liquidity and sovereign debt risks.
At the end of December the Tuscan bank, which was hit hard
by the euro zone debt crisis as well as loss-making derivative
trades, including the one with Nomura, had around 23 billion
euros in problematic loans, nearly one in five of its customer
loans.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)