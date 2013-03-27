EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN/FLORENCE, March 27 Italy's financial police searched the Milan offices of Japanese bank Nomura on Wednesday as part of an investigation into Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, judicial sources said.
One of the sources said the police were looking for emails and documents, without elaborating.
The police declined to comment.
Financial police in Italy are responsible for investigations including tax evasions and financial fraud. They can seize assets and arrest people on the order of magistrates
Prosecutors in the city of Siena where Monte dei Paschi is based are investigating losses linked to risky derivatives trades carried out under Monte dei Paschi's previous management. . Prosecutors have alleged the trades were not fully disclosed as management wanted to conceal losses.
One of the trades, known as Alexandria, was carried out by Nomura.
Banca Nomura, the Milan branch of Japan's Nomura International, is not under investigation by Siena prosecutors, a judicial source said.
Nomura declined to comment.
Monte dei Paschi is seeking at least 700 million euros in damages from Nomura and two former Monte dei Paschi executives, a judicial source has told Reuters.
The bank is also asking for damages of at least 500 million euros from Deutsche Bank and the same former managers over a separate derivatives deal.
A source at the Siena prosecutors office said on Wednesday prosecutors had met a lawyer of Deutsche Bank a few days ago. The meeting had been requested by the lawyer who had handed over documents, the source added.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.