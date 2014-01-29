SIENA Jan 29 Former top managers at Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena denied on Wednesday that they hid
the true nature of a 2009 derivatives trade with Nomura
that prosecutors say was used to conceal losses at Italy's
third-biggest bank.
The bank's former Chairman Giuseppe Mussari and former CEO
Antonio Vigni are on trial in Siena charged with misleading
regulators about the so-called Alexandria transaction with
Japanese broker Nomura, one of a series of risky derivatives
trades investigated by prosecutors.
Both are accused of hiding a key document known as a mandate
agreement, which prosecutors and regulators say made clear that
the trade was linked to the acquisition of 3 billion euros
($4.09 billion) of long-term Italian government bonds by Monte
dei Paschi.
The link between the two trades meant they should have
received different accounting treatment, which would have shown
heavy losses. Alexandria and two other derivatives trades
ultimately forced Monte Paschi to restate its accounts and book
a loss of 730 million euros on its 2012 results.
The new management at the bank, which received a 4.1 billion
euro state bailout last year after it was hit hard by the euro
zone debt crisis, says it only discovered the existence of the
mandate agreement when the document was found in a safe in
Vigni's former office in October 2012, more than three years
after it was signed.
However, Vigni told the court on Wednesday that "everybody
at the bank knew" the Alexandria trade and the bond purchase
were linked.
"The mandate agreement is a letter of intent that does not
link anything ... One did not need to see the two contracts (to
understand they were linked). Everybody knew about the link,"
Vigni said.
Mussari, also in court on Wednesday, said that he had never
had an interest in hiding the document.
The bank is separately seeking 700 million euros in damages
from Vigni, Mussari and Nomura over the trade. Nomura has denied
any wrongdoing and has started its own legal action against
Monte dei Paschi in London.
($1 = 0.7329 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Silvia Aloisi;
Editing by David Goodman)