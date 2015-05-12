BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
MILAN May 12 Monte dei Paschi di Siena's net exposure to Nomura rose to 4.7 billion euros ($5.3 billion) at the end of March from 4 billion euros three months earlier, the Italian bank said in an interim report posted on its website.
The bank said the exposure now accounted for 48.8 percent of its total capital, up from 34.7 percent at the end of December. The limit allowed by regulators for bank's exposures to a single party is 25 percent.
The exposure is linked to a 2009 derivative trade known as Alexandria. At the request of the European Central Bank, the bank is looking at ways to bring the exposure back within regulatory limits by July 26, including by terminating the trade. ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.