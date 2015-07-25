* Nomura exposure brought back to within regulatory limits
-sources
* ECB had told Monte dei Paschi to cut exposure by July 26
* Capital increase, closure of asset swap deal have cut
exposure
By Stefano Bernabei
ROME, July 25 Troubled Italian lender Monte dei
Paschi di Siena has reduced its exposure to Japanese bank Nomura
to within regulatory limits, as required by the
European Central Bank, two sources close to the matter told
Reuters.
The bank had a 4.7 billion euro ($5.3 billion) net exposure
to Nomura at the end of March, nearly half its total capital and
almost double the 25 percent limit set by regulators for bank
exposures to a single party.
The bulk of the exposure is linked to a 2009 loss-making
derivative trade known as Alexandria, which is at the centre of
a string of judicial investigations in Italy.
Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a
Europe-wide review of banks last year, had been told by the ECB
to bring its exposure to Nomura within the regulatory limits by
July 26, including by closing the Alexandria trade if necessary.
The sources said that a 3 billion euro capital increase the
Tuscan bank has just completed and the closure of asset swap
deals with Nomura worth 500 million euros had brought the
exposure back within the 25 percent ceiling.
One of the sources said the contracts that have been closed
were separate from the Alexandria trade, which is at the heart
of a scandal that rocked Monte dei Paschi in 2012 just as it was
being hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis. The trade is also
at the centre of legal proceedings in Italy and Britain.
Talks between Monte dei Paschi and Nomura to close
Alexandria have stalled, the source said, adding that Monte dei
Paschi had re-negotiated the asset swap contracts it closed with
Nomura with other counterparties, without naming them.
This allowed the bank to cut the exposure to Nomura without
taking a hit on its accounts and also improve its risk profile,
this source said.
It was not clear whether the ECB, which has told the
Siena-based bank to take a series of measures to bolster its
financial strength, would now consider that Monte dei Paschi's
exposure to Nomura has been reduced to a sustainable level.
Monte dei Paschi and Nomura declined to comment.
The ECB has also told Monte dei Paschi to find a buyer
quickly, but so far there has been no significant progress on
that front, sources have said.
Italian prosecutors have alleged that Monte dei Paschi's
former management entered Alexandria and other derivative trades
to conceal losses after stretching its finances to buy rival
Antonveneta in 2007 for 9 billion euros.
The bank was forced to restate its 2012 accounts to reflect
around 730 million euros of losses linked to those trades.
Monte dei Paschi estimated at the end of January that
terminating Alexandria unilaterally would cost it 1 billion
euros before taxes.
(Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Catherine Evans)