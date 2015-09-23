MILAN, Sept 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with
Nomura International for the early termination of the
so-called Alexandria derivative trade that has been bleeding
money at the Italian lender.
In a statement, Monte Paschi said the deal on the terms and
conditions for early termination of the transactions entered
into in 2009 would have a positive impact on its capital ratios
and its net interest income.
"This step is important for the future development of the
bank and helps our constant effort to improve the overall
strength and relaunch of MPS," the lender's CEO Fabrizio Viola
said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Tom Brown)