(Adds Viola saying Normura litigation has ended, financial
details)
MILAN, Sept 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with
Nomura International for the early termination of the
so-called Alexandria derivative trade that has been bleeding
money at the Italian lender.
In a statement, Monte Paschi said the deal on the terms and
conditions for early termination of the transactions entered
into in 2009 would have a positive impact on its capital ratios
and its net interest income.
"This step is important for the future development of the
bank and helps our constant effort to improve the overall
strength and relaunch of MPS," the lender's CEO Fabrizio Viola
said.
He added the agreement brought all litigation with Nomura to
an end.
Italy's oldest bank had a 4.7 billion euro net exposure to
Nomura at the end of March, most of it with the 2009 loss-making
Alexandria trade.
The deal will boost the lender's transitional Basel 3 CET1
ratio by 56 basis points and its fully-loaded Basel 3 CET1 ratio
by 70 bps, Monte Paschi said.
It said the agreement would entail a lower cost of unwinding
the trade worth about 440 million euros.
The agreement will have a negative one-off impact after tax
on 2015 results of around 88 million euros, Monte Paschi added.
It said it would have a positive impact in terms of
liquidity of around 500 million euros.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Tom Brown)