MILAN Oct 28 A banking foundation shareholder
in Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it
will seek more than 300 million euros ($332 million) in damages
from former bank managers and Japanese broker Nomura
over a loss-making derivative trade.
Nomura and Monte dei Paschi di Siena last month announced
they had reached a settlement to close the 2009 trade, known as
Alexandria, and that as a result the Tuscan bank had agreed to
end all litigation.
However the head of the Monte dei Paschi foundation, which
was the controlling shareholder in the bank when the contract
was negotiated, said it was pressing ahead with its own damages
lawsuit against Nomura and former Monte dei Paschi executives.
"The claim is for more than 300 million (euros), it is being
defined and our lawyers will submit it on Nov. 2 to the Florence
tribunal," foundation chairman Marcello Clarich told reporters.
Nomura declined comment.
The Alexandria trade, which Italian prosecutors allege
helped Monte dei Paschi conceal losses after its costly
acquisition of a smaller rival in 2008, had been bleeding money
at the bank for years.
The bank's woes forced the foundation to cut its stake in
the lender from just over 50 percent to less than 2 percent to
pay back debts.
The Alexandria trade is also at the centre of a criminal
investigation in Milan, where prosecutors have asked for both
the Italian and Japanese banks, as well as former executives at
both, to be sent to trial for alleged market manipulation and
false accounting.
Both Nomura and the Monte dei Paschi former executives
accused in the case have denied any wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.9029 euros)
