MILAN, Sept 7 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena is looking to sell a portfolio of non-performing
corporate loans worth 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) by early
next year to free up capital, a source with knowledge of the
matter said.
The portfolio comprises 100 loans made to small- and
medium-sized enterprises, the source said, adding roughly half
of them were unsecured while the rest are backed by a guarantee.
A second source said Monte Paschi had put the loan portfolio
up for sale last week, sending a so-called teaser to potential
bidders.
The comments confirmed a report by Bloomberg News earlier on
Monday.
Italian banks are saddled with nearly 200 billion euros in
non performing loans. In a bid to promote sales of these assets,
which tie up much-needed bank capital, the government approved
measures earlier this year to speed up loan recoveries.
Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.
The bank has a goal of selling 5.5 billion euros in
non-performing loans between 2015 and 2018 under its updated
business plan.
The Tuscan lender in June sold a 1 billion euro portfolio of
non-performing consumer loans. It was targeting selling another
billion euros in bad loans by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Valentina Za, editing by Silvia
Aloisi)