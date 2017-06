MILAN, March 23 Luxembourg-based fund Optimum Asset Management will submit on Friday an offer for a 5 percent stake in Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a source close to the matter said.

The top shareholder in the lender, the Monte dei Paschi foundation, is looking to sell small stakes in the bank to a group of investors to repay its debts.

Optimum declined to comment.

(Reporting By Massimo Gaia)