* ECB stress tests find 2.1 bln euro capital hole
* Bankers see asset sales ahead of any share sale, M&A
* May sell consumer credit arm, stake in asset manager
By Silvia Aloisi and Pamela Barbaglia
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 27 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di
Siena is likely to have to sell assets to fill a
capital hole uncovered by European regulators, with shareholders
reluctant to stump up cash after a recent fundraising and
would-be buyers of the bank holding back.
Investment bankers say a takeover may be inevitable, but it
is not going to happen overnight, leaving Italy's third-biggest
bank scrambling to plug at least part of its capital shortfall
before it finds a white knight.
The Tuscan lender is close to selling its consumer credit
arm and could put its stake in asset manager Anima on the
market, the bankers said, adding it might also be able to sell a
portfolio of bad loans and issue a capital-boosting bond.
However, they warned it could struggle to get good prices
given its position as a forced seller, putting it under pressure
to eventually seek more cash from its shareholders and possibly
end over 500 years of independence.
"Monte dei Paschi needs to have a near-term plan to raise up
to one billion euros through asset disposals," one investment
banker said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of
the matter, adding that should be its priority ahead of any
share sale or attempts to find a buyer for the whole business.
Monte dei Paschi, the only Italian bank to have been bailed
out by the state, has been struggling for years to mend its
finances after it was brought low by the costly acquisition of
rival lender Antonveneta in 2007, just months before the global
financial crisis erupted. It was further hurt by a scandal over
loss-making derivatives trades.
On Sunday, Europe-wide health checks of the banking industry
uncovered a 2.1 billion euro ($2.7 billion) capital hole at the
bank, the biggest such shortfall of any of the 130 banks in the
European Central Bank's (ECB) tests.
The lender, which has racked up 9.3 billion euros of losses
in the past three years, has hired Citigroup and UBS to advise
it on its options. It has two weeks to submit a capital-boosting
plan to the ECB and nine months to implement it.
On Tuesday, its shares dived 22 percent, in part due to
speculation the bank might have to ask shareholders for more
cash, which would be its fourth such fundraising since 2008 and
come only months after a 5-billion euro share sale in June.
Given the proximity of that cash call, bankers said the bank
would be under intense pressure to try other sources first.
NEAR-TERM OPTIONS
The bank is close to selling its consumer credit unit,
Consum.it, and could put its 10 percent stake in asset manager
Anima on the market, bankers said. But even if it can pull off
both deals, they would only raise a few hundred million euros.
The lender has already been shedding assets, as well as
closing 550 branches and cutting 8,000 jobs to boost its
finances as part of a restructuring plan imposed by the European
Commission in exchange for approving state aid for the bank.
Bankers said another option could be for the bank to try to
sell a portfolio of 1.2 billion euros of bad loans, though based
on past deals it would probably only receive a fraction of the
loans' nominal value.
It could also try to issue a so-called Additional Tier 1
bond to boost its capital. But under ECB rules this instrument
can only be issued for a maximum 1 percent of risk-weighted
assets, so it would be able to raise 830 million euros at most.
"They could access markets for (Additional Tier 1) capital,
but probably not in isolation," said one banker.
"They'd need to have a strategy to go alongside it so
investors are sure that they won't need to come back again in a
few months time. People would need to have confidence they have
dealt with the hole."
That could mean asking shareholders for more cash. In the
longer term, it could also mean seeking a buyer.
LONGER-TERM PROBLEMS
The Italian government has held back from commenting openly
on the case but a statement from the Treasury on Sunday made
clear it expected Monte dei Paschi's capital shortfall to be
filled on the market, damping prospects of more state aid.
A senior Bank of Italy official, Fabio Panetta, said on
Sunday the central bank would welcome any solution, including a
merger, that made Monte dei Paschi stronger.
However, there has so far been little sign of interest from
potential investors and a senior banker told Reuters earlier
this week that Italy would need to pay another bank to take on
Monte dei Paschi, rather than the other way around.
France's BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole
, which already own local lenders in Italy, have long
been tipped as potential suitors.
But BNP's appetite for acquisitions is likely to have been
dented by the $9 billion fine it paid this year for violating
U.S. sanctions. And according to sources familiar with the
situation Credit Agricole is not interested in making a move on
Monte dei Paschi. Both banks declined to comment on Monday.
Some bankers said Italy's No.5 lender UBI, which
comfortably passed the ECB's tests and see itself as a key
consolidation player in the domestic banking sector, could come
to Monte dei Paschi's rescue.
UBI CEO Victor Massiah, however, said on Monday there were
no tie-up proposals on his table, adding the bank would in any
case decide on its own -- a hint it would not bow to any
pressure from the Bank of Italy or ECB to save Monte dei Paschi.
(1 US dollar = 0.7870 euro)
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard, Alex Chambers, Laura
Noonan, Aimee Donnellan in London, Maya Nikolaeva in Paris,
Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini in Milan; Editing by Mark
Potter)