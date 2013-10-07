By Lisa Jucca and Stefano Bernabei
MILAN/ROME Oct 7 Bowing to European Union
requests, loss-making Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena unveiled thousands of new job cuts on Monday and
asset sale plans in a bid to return to profit and stave off
nationalisation.
Italy's third-largest lender by assets had received 4.1
billion euros ($5.57 billion) in special state loans earlier
this year after the euro zone crisis and a derivatives scandal
brought it to the brink of collapse.
But European Commission has said it would only give a green
light to the state aid if the bank produced a new turnaround
plan and agreed to a larger-than-planned 2.5 billion euro share
sale, roughly equivalent to its market value.
In the new plan, the bank's second in 18 months, Monte dei
Paschi said it would shed around an additional 3,400 jobs and
target 440 million euros of cost cuts.
Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Viola said the measures
unveiled on Monday would help Monte dei Paschi to become a
leaner commercial bank by reducing risks in its balance sheet.
"This business plan is solid because we do not start by
zero," he said, referring to cost saving and other measures the
new senior management has carried out since taking the helm of
the crisis-hit bank in early 2012.
The world's oldest bank came close to collapse during the
euro zone debt crisis. It is embroiled in a judicial
investigation over its purchase of a rival in 2007 and
loss-making trades in derivatives which it made after that deal.
Under the new turnaround plan, the Tuscan bank said it would
aim to repay the state loans fully by 2017 and make a net profit
of 900 million euros by that date.
The new plan targets 8,000 job cuts, up from around 4,600 in
its original plan. The bank had cut 2,700 jobs at end June.
Monte dei Paschi said it would undertake the 2.5 billion
euro capital hike, required by the EU, in 2014, and repay 3
billion euros of state aid in the same year.
Viola and Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Mingrone said
they hoped the turnaround plan would secure European Union
approval needed for its life-saving state loans by Nov. 14, when
the bank is due to unveil third-quarter results.
As requested by the EU, the bank also said it would reduce
its holdings of Italian government debt earmarked as 'asset for
sale', the highest in the Italian banking system, to around 17
billion euros by end 2017 from 23 billion euros currently.
The bank also committed to cap the maximum salary for its
top executives at 500,000 euros per year until the capital hike
is carried out or the state aid is fully repaid.
If Monte dei Paschi fails to secure investors for its
capital increase, which is more than twice the amount originally
envisaged and its third cash call since 2008, the bank will be
partly nationalised.
Monte dei Paschi has posted total net losses of nearly 8
billion euros in the past two years and most analysts do not
expect it to return to profit before 2015.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi ended up 6.3 percent on Monday,
before details of the plan were published.