BRIEF-Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank to pay annual cash div as 1.80 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
BRUSSELS, July 17 The European Commission is in talks with Italy over a restructuring plan submitted by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena but no agreement has been reached yet, the EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.
Monte dei Paschi, which received a 4.1 billion euro state bailout earlier this year, sent its turnaround plan to the EU last month to win approval for the loans.
"Recently I communicated some of our points to the (Italian) minister of finance," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters.
"The conversation continues. We need to find an agreement over the restructuring plan but we are not yet at the end of this conversation," he said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3