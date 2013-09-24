MILAN, Sept 24 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had decided to postpone the approval of a new restructuring plan that is needed for the European Commission to approve its state bailout.

The plan was due to be released Wednesday morning.

The bank, which did not set a new date for the approval, said in a statement the delay was due to the "need for the European Commission to complete formal procedural aspects."

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)