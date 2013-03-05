UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand gains as Fitch keeps ratings steady
* Rand boosted by Fitch decision to keep credit rating unchanged
SIENA, Italy, March 5 Italian police searched premises connected with the Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank as part of a new probe into suspected insider trading, sources close to the investigation said on Tuesday.
No comment was immediately available from the bank. (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene)
* Rand boosted by Fitch decision to keep credit rating unchanged
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marcus Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.