MILAN Nov 28 Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it hoped to return to profit in 2014 after three consecutive years of losses, Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Mingrone said on Thursday.

The Tuscan lender, the world's oldest, booked nearly 8 billion euros ($10.88 billion) of losses over 2011 and 2012 and is on track to also end 2013 in the red. ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)