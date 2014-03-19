MILAN, March 19 Monte dei Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Wednesday this week's sale of a 12 percent stake by the lender's top investor was "a very good thing".

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, Profumo told reporters the fact shares had been snapped up by investors in an accelerated bookbuilding late on Monday was partly the result of the turnaround Monte dei Paschi is pushing through. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by Francesca Landini)