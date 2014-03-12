BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group buys back 27 mln shares for 19 bln yen
* Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21
ROME, March 12 Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Wednesday that he is not concerned about the nationality of possible investors in the troubled bank as long as they back a medium- to long-term recovery plan.
"I'd stop talking about the nationality of shareholders; I'd focus on the nationality of the bank," Profumo told reporters on the sidelines on of a conference in Rome.
"I hope that they can be shareholders who believe in the project to relaunch the bank in the medium- to long-term."
Profumo also said that foreign investors see Italian banks, including Monte Paschi, as well priced. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Steve Scherer)
* Says it bought back 27 million shares for 19 billion yen from Feb. 10 to April 21
* Distribution per share for 4-month period ended 28 february 2017 will be between 23.30 cents per share and 23.70 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)