UPDATE 1-KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 bln, seeks bigger deals
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
MILAN Jan 18 Rating agency DBRS has started coverage of Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, with a BBB rating, the lender said on Friday.
The outlook is negative.
The agency said that despite Monte dei Paschi's sound national network and a solid turnaround plan being implemented by its management, the rating reflected significant difficulties due to "poor earnings, weak asset quality and a challenged capital and funding profile."
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
* KKR's Asian Fund II has posted 29.1 pct return through March
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.8 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7