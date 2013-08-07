MILAN Aug 7 Scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, Italy's third biggest bank, posted a bigger
than expected loss in the second quarter as it set aside more
money to cover for souring loans.
The Tuscan lender reported a loss of 279.3 million euros
($372.00 million), its fifth consecutive quarterly loss on
Wednesday. A Reuters poll of five analyst forecast an average
loss of 150.6 million euros.
Like other Italian lenders, Monte dei Paschi increased loan
writedowns to 545 million euros, up 12.5 percent on the previous
quarter.
The bank said its Core Tier 1, a key measure of financial
strenght, stood at 11 percent at the end of June, including the
positive contribution of the state aid, from 11.1 percent at the
end of March.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
