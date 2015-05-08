MILAN May 8 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted its first quarterly net profit in three years but delayed its business plan targets by a year, underscoring the challenges Italy's third biggest lender faces to make money.

Monte dei Paschi, which must carry out a 3-billion euro capital increase to plug a shortfall exposed by a European review of lenders, said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.9 percent at the end of March including the cash call - up from 10.7 percent at the beginning of January.

The lender, which has been told by the European Central Bank to find a merger partner quickly, is now forecasting a profit of around 880 million euros in 2018 - a year later than estimated in its previous 2013-2017 business plan.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)