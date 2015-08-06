MILAN Aug 6 Italy's third-biggest lender Monte
dei Paschi di Siena reported a net profit of 121
million euros and a higher core capital in the second quarter in
a sign a painful turnaround plan is bearing fruit.
The results mark the second consecutive quarter in the black
for the Siena-based lender, which emerged as the weakest bank in
a Europe-wide health check of banks last year and has lost 14.6
billions of euros in 2011-2014.
The Common Equity Tier 1 transitional ratio, a measure of
financial strength, stood at 11.3 percent at the end of June, up
from 10.9 percent three months earlier. The bank carried out a
3-billion euro capital increase earlier this year and has been
told by the European Central Bank to find a buyer quickly.
