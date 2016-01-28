MILAN Jan 28 Troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted an annual profit for the first time in five years, helped by a change in the way it booked a derivative trade.

The bank, which brought forward its annual results by a week to try to reassure investors after a violent sell-off in its shares, ended 2015 with a net profit of 390 million euros ($427 million).

This was due to a gain of around 500 million euros stemming from the restatement - requested by market watchdog Consob - of the Alexandria derivative trade which has since been terminated.

Without that gain, and taking into account a number of one-off items such as the bank's contribution to a rescue fund for four small lenders, Monte dei Paschi would have closed the year with a net loss of 110 million euros.

The bank said its gross and net stock of impaired loans had decreased during the fourth quarter. Gross bad debts in particular fell by 0.6 billion euros, although that included the sale of 1 billion euros of non-performing loans finalised in December 2015.

The bank said its liquidity position was "widely positive".

Direct funding stood at 119.3 billion euros, down 3.6 billion euros from a year earlier, the bank said, adding this was due to lower repo funding from institutional counterparts. Current accounts and customer deposits were up 7 percent compared with end 2014, it said.

