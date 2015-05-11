MILAN May 11 Italian troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to post a net profit this year for the first time since 2011, its chief financial officer Bernardo Mingrone said on Monday.

Mingrone told a conference call with analysts the bank expected a pre-provision profit for the year of 1.6-1.8 billion euros. He did not give a figure for the expected net result.

