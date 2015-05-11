BRIEF-Insr Insurance announces final results in subsequent offering
* 828,981 SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 7.00 PER SHARE
MILAN May 11 Italian troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to post a net profit this year for the first time since 2011, its chief financial officer Bernardo Mingrone said on Monday.
Mingrone told a conference call with analysts the bank expected a pre-provision profit for the year of 1.6-1.8 billion euros. He did not give a figure for the expected net result.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Francesca Landini)
* 828,981 SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 7.00 PER SHARE
* Check Cap-co, GE Healthcare announce x-ray sources produced at GE Healthcare passed tests required to ensure compliance with C-Scan system specifications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: