(Adds details)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN Jan 28 Italian lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena posted an annual profit for the first
time in five years on Thursday, helped by a change in the way it
booked a controversial derivative trade.
The bank, which brought forward its annual results by a week
to try to reassure investors after a violent sell-off in its
shares, ended 2015 with a net profit of 390 million euros ($427
million), against a loss of 5.4 billion euros a year earlier.
Monte dei Paschi said in a statement that its liquidity
position was "widely positive" and adequate to offset a fall in
direct funding due to recent market turbulence.
Shares in the Siena-based bank have lost more than 40
percent since the beginning of the year, partly because of
concerns over its level of bad loans as a proportion of assets
which is the highest among Italian banks.
It has also been dogged by being the worst performer in a
2014 health check of euro zone lenders and having been the only
Italian bank to receive a state bailout - now repaid - at the
height of the euro zone crisis.
Monte dei Paschi's swing to a profit for the year as a whole
was due to a gain of around 500 million euros from the
restatement - requested by market watchdog Consob - of the
Alexandria derivative trade, which has since been terminated.
Without that gain, and taking into account one-off items
such as the bank's contribution to a rescue fund for four small
lenders and the cost of closing the Alexandria trade, Monte dei
Paschi would have posted a net loss of 110 million euros.
The bank said its stock of gross bad loans had decreased in
the quarter, by 0.6 billion euros, although that included the
sale of 1 billion euros of non-performing loans finalised in
December 2015.
Excluding that sale, the stock actually increased by 0.4
billion euros, a sign bad loans are still growing at the Tuscan
bank. However, the lender said that increase was the smallest of
the past 8 quarters.
CEO Fabrizio Viola said on Jan. 20 that some customers had
withdrawn their savings in the first few weeks of the year as
its shares fell due to worries about its bad loans.
However, Viola said the outflow was limited and the bank
said on Thursday that the pace of outflows was slowing down.
Direct funding stood at 119.3 billion euros at the end of
2015 - before the market sell-off - down 3.6 billion euros from
a year earlier. The bank said this was due to lower repo funding
from institutional counterparties.
Current accounts and customer deposits were up 7 percent
compared with the end of 2014, the bank reported.
($1 = 0.9135 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Alexander Smith)