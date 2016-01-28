(Adds details)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN Jan 28 Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted an annual profit for the first time in five years on Thursday, helped by a change in the way it booked a controversial derivative trade.

The bank, which brought forward its annual results by a week to try to reassure investors after a violent sell-off in its shares, ended 2015 with a net profit of 390 million euros ($427 million), against a loss of 5.4 billion euros a year earlier.

Monte dei Paschi said in a statement that its liquidity position was "widely positive" and adequate to offset a fall in direct funding due to recent market turbulence.

Shares in the Siena-based bank have lost more than 40 percent since the beginning of the year, partly because of concerns over its level of bad loans as a proportion of assets which is the highest among Italian banks.

It has also been dogged by being the worst performer in a 2014 health check of euro zone lenders and having been the only Italian bank to receive a state bailout - now repaid - at the height of the euro zone crisis.

Monte dei Paschi's swing to a profit for the year as a whole was due to a gain of around 500 million euros from the restatement - requested by market watchdog Consob - of the Alexandria derivative trade, which has since been terminated.

Without that gain, and taking into account one-off items such as the bank's contribution to a rescue fund for four small lenders and the cost of closing the Alexandria trade, Monte dei Paschi would have posted a net loss of 110 million euros.

The bank said its stock of gross bad loans had decreased in the quarter, by 0.6 billion euros, although that included the sale of 1 billion euros of non-performing loans finalised in December 2015.

Excluding that sale, the stock actually increased by 0.4 billion euros, a sign bad loans are still growing at the Tuscan bank. However, the lender said that increase was the smallest of the past 8 quarters.

CEO Fabrizio Viola said on Jan. 20 that some customers had withdrawn their savings in the first few weeks of the year as its shares fell due to worries about its bad loans.

However, Viola said the outflow was limited and the bank said on Thursday that the pace of outflows was slowing down.

Direct funding stood at 119.3 billion euros at the end of 2015 - before the market sell-off - down 3.6 billion euros from a year earlier. The bank said this was due to lower repo funding from institutional counterparties.

Current accounts and customer deposits were up 7 percent compared with the end of 2014, the bank reported. ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Alexander Smith)