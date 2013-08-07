MILAN Aug 7 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
is ready to improve a restructuring plan it submitted
to the EU Commission to get clearance for state aid, the bank's
CEO said on Wednesday.
"We are ready to take on board the indications aimed at
improving our plan," Fabrizio Viola said in a conference call on
second quarter results.
The bank received a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros ($5.5
billion) earlier this year.
The European Commission is demanding that Monte dei Paschi
toughen up its restructuring plan before it approves state aid.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)