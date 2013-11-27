* Chairman: MPS would be nationalised without cash call

By Agnieszka Flak

MILAN, Nov 27 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena would be nationalised without a capital injection and disappear from its base in Siena, bank executives said in an attempt to overcome local opposition to its planned rights issue.

The warning came as the European Commission gave a green light to the bank's restructuring plan in Brussels on Wednesday, saying it would ensure a return to viability.

The board of the bailed-out Tuscan bank on Tuesday approved a cash call of up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion), more than its market value, to avert nationalisation. It hopes to complete the share sale in the first quarter of 2014.

"It should be very clear to Siena that any nationalisation would mean the disappearance of the bank from the city," Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) Chairman Alessandro Profumo told newspaper La Repubblica in an interview.

The capital increase was part of a restructuring demanded by European Union regulators in order to approve the 4.1 billion euros in state aid the lender received this year.

"The restructuring plan of MPS will allow the bank to return to viability by addressing the problems that led to its difficulties," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our decision should ensure that the State capital will be repaid to the benefit of the Italian taxpayers," he added.

However, the bank has been at loggerheads with its top shareholder, a charitable foundation with strong local ties, which is also trying to sell down its stake to pay back 350 million euros of debt and was hoping to delay the cash call.

The Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena has said a January capital increase would be too early, asking for more time to find a buyer for all or part of its 33.5 percent holding.

The foundation fears the cash call will put pressure on the share price - which has lost 13 percent over the past two days - compromising its efforts to maximise the value of its stake. Also, if the stock - now worth 0.185 euros - falls below 0.12 euros, the foundation's stake could be seized by creditor banks.

Siena Mayor Bruno Valentini said on Tuesday he fully backed the foundation's request for a delay.

COUP D'ETAT

"Siena can't witness without reacting this sort of internal coup d'etat, with the bank getting rid of its owner," Valentini told ANSA news agency.

But Profumo said that without a recapitalisation needed to pay back state aid, "nationalisation would be a certainty" and the Treasury would then re-sell the bank within five years.

"It would be impossible to put back on the market 100 percent of Monte dei Paschi," Profumo said. "It could be incorporated (into another bank) or torn into pieces."

The foundation still has a big enough stake in the bank to block any unwanted move at the Dec. 27 shareholder meeting meant to give the final green light to the capital increase.

MPS Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola told the Corriere della Sera newspaper the rights issue would fall apart if the foundation voted against it.

"There would be several consequences. Let's hope we don't have to deal with that," Viola said.

Profumo said a cash call in January as opposed to June would enable the bank to save on interest costs, and with other banks planning capital increases in 2014, a later date would complicate matters.

"There is extremely high volatility on the market," he said. "We also need to factor in the risk of a deterioration of the political situation in Italy and its repercussion on the (Italian) BTP (bond) spreads."