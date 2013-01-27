BRIEF-Mirae Asset Life Insurance changes CEO to Kim Jae Sik
* Says it changed CEO of the co to Kim Jae Sik from Ha Man Duk, due to Ha Man Duk's resignation
MILAN Jan 27 Advisory group Rothschild's Italian unit has never advised Monte dei Paschi di Siena on any capital measure linked to the acquisition of smaller peer Antonveneta from Santander, it said on Sunday, denying a press report.
In a statement Rothschild SpA said it had only advised Santander in the sale.
It said it would take legal action against Italian newspaper La Repubblica which published the report on Sunday.
Monte Paschi, Italy's third largest bank, is under investigation over its 9-billion-euro cash acquisition of Antonveneta from Santander in 2007.
Santander had bought Antonveneta for 6.6 billion euros in a three-way break-up bid for Dutch bank ABN AMRO, and almost immediately sold it on to Monte dei Paschi, netting a hefty gain. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
TAIPEI, June 2 Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, led by electronics and semiconductor shares, and in line with broader Asia as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism. The main TAIEX index rose 0.5 percent to 10,137.42 points as of 0132 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent.