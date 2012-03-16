MILAN, March 16 The controlling
shareholder in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
is targeting a sale of a 12-13 percent stake in the bank, below
a previous objective of maximum 15.5 percent, a source close to
the situation said.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 49 percent
stake in the eponymous lender, is selling the stake to help
reimburse 1.1. billion euros of debts. On Friday it won time
until April 30 to repay its debt.
The source said the foundation, which sold in the past few
days 2.52 percent of Monte Paschi through block trades, aimed
now at selling a further 9.5-10.5 percent stake by the end of
March.
It mandated Mediobanca to find a single buyer for
a 4 percent stake, and aimed to sell another 4 percent to a
private equity investor and the remaining 2.5 percent to
families and businessmen, the source said.
(Reporting By Paola Arosio)