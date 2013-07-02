EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SIENA, Italy, July 2 Banco Santander chairman Emilio Botin is set to be questioned as a witness to alleged fraud and corruption at Tuscan lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Wednesday, sources close the investigation said.
Siena public prosecutor Antonio Nastasi, who is leading the investigation, left Siena for Madrid this morning, the sources said on Tuesday, after a special request to question him there was granted.
Banco Santander declined to comment.
The Siena prosecutors are investigating Monte dei Paschi's acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta from Santander in 2007.
Botin's questioning as a witness - one of the last steps before the main part of the investigation closes in mid-July - was scheduled for January in Siena, but Botin could not attend.
Botin has not been charged with any crime.
Apart from Botin, prosecutors have only one more witness to question before they close the investigation. (Reporting by Siliva Ognibene and Julien Toyer; Writing by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Louise Ireland)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.