SIENA/FRANKFURT, April 17 The Bank of Italy is in contact with the Bundesbank to see whether funds held on behalf of Japanese bank Nomura in Germany can be frozen in line with a seizure order issued by Italian prosecutors, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A judicial source said on Wednesday prosecutors investigating alleged fraud involving Monte dei Paschi di Siena were seeking to seize funds from Nomura through Europe's Target 2 interbank payment system.

"Since yesterday, the Bank of Italy has been talking to the Bundesbank to see if it is possible to block the account that Nomura has in Frankfurt with another bank," the source said.

A second source confirmed the contacts between the Bank of Italy and the Bundesbank over the issue. (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene in Siena and Andreas Framke in Frankfurt, writing by Silvia Aloisi)