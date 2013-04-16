SIENA, Italy, April 16 Italian judges ordered
over 1.8 billion euros ($2.36 billion) to be seized in a probe
into suspected fraud against the troubled Monte Paschi bank by a
unit of Japan's Nomura and former bank managers, prosecutors
said on Tuesday.
The bulk of the seizure involved funds held by Banca Nomura,
the Milan branch of Japan's Nomura International, the
Siena prosecutors office said in a statement.
Smaller sums were seized from former Monte Paschi chairman
Giuseppe Mussari, ex-managing director Antonio Vigni and the
former head of the finance department, Gian Luca Baldassari.
No comment was immediately available from Nomura, Mussari, Vigni
or Baldassarri.
($1 = 0.7643 euros)
