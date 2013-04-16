LONDON, April 16 Nomura's former
European boss Sadeq Sayeed said he denied allegations of
wrongdoing by prosecutors in the Italian city of Siena as part
of their probe into deals Nomura set up for Monte dei Paschi
.
"I vigorously deny any of the allegations," Sayeed told
Reuters on Tuesday. "The first I heard of it was in the reports
earlier today. I have not been approached by anybody. I am
trying to analyse it myself."
Siena prosecutors on Tuesday ordered the seizure of 1.8
billion euros in assets from Nomura, and said Sayeed was among
several people being investigated.
Sayeed, who oversaw Nomura's purchase and integration of the
European parts of Lehman Brothers in 2008, was chief executive
officer of Nomura EMEA but left in March 2010 after 10 years at
the Japanese bank.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)