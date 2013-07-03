BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to pay annual cash div as 1.55 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
MILAN, July 3 Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, main shareholder of the troubled Tuscan lender Banca Monte dei Paschi, sold around 0.17 percent of the bank in June to ensure Fondazione maintains an adequate level of liquidity, it said on Wednesday.
The banking foundation now holds around 33.5 percent of the Italian bank where huge derivatives losses were discovered earlier this year, forcing it to take 4.1 billion euro ($5.32 billion) in state aid.
The foundation sold the stake at an average price of 0.26 euros ($0.34) per share.
($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.
CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's central bank expects foreign reserves to jump to over $28.5 billion for the month of March, the highest since March 2011, a bank deputy governor told the country's state news agency MENA on Sunday.