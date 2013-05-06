(Adds prosecutor appeal over Nomura seizure)
MILAN May 6 The main shareholder in bailed-out
Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has cut
its valuation of the bank to a quarter of what it was two years
ago after a scandal over risky derivative deals.
The bank, which has Italy's third-biggest branch network,
was forced to take a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros ($5.38
billion) in February to plug a capital shortfall exacerbated by
the derivative contracts, which are now at the centre of a
criminal probe over alleged fraud.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation said on Monday it had
written down its 33.5 percent stake in the bank by another 460
million euros after the scandals, to 952 million euros,
following a massive 3.5 billion euro writedown in 2011 that
applied to a slightly larger stake.
The foundation, a non-profit entity with strong ties to
local politicians in the bank's base in Siena, ended 2012 with a
loss of 194 million euros ($254 million).
The book value of the stake is now 0.24 euro per share, down
from 0.36 euro previously. The stock traded at 0.21 euro by 1121
GMT.
The foundation has a further 0.7 percent stake in the bank
that it has put up for sale to help repay debt.
Separately, Italian prosecutors investigating alleged fraud
at the bank have appealed against a ruling that rejected their
bid to seize 1.8 billion euros from Japanese bank Nomura
, judicial sources said.
The prosecutors had ordered the asset seizure on April 15 as
part of a probe into the derivative deals that brought the
Tuscan lender close to collapse, including the so-called
"Alexandria" trade with Nomura.
However a judge blocked their request, saying there was no
evidence the Japanese broker had made wrongful or
disproportionate gains from the deal. Nomura has denied any
suggestion of wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.7624 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Silvia Ognibene and Stefano
Bernabei; Editing by Patrick Graham and Tom Pfeiffer)