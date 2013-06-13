SIENA, Italy, June 13 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena should not rush to scrap the 4 percent cap on shareholder voting rights that has discouraged potential new investors, newly-elected Siena mayor Bruno Valentini said on Thursday.

Monte dei Paschi, Italy's No.3 bank, is at the centre of a judicial investigation into derivatives trades that forced it to book a loss of nearly 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion). The bank, considered the weakest among large Italian banks, had to ask the state for help to replenish its capital base and its management wants to encourage new investors.

The city of Siena, which Valentini represents, has the power to appoint four out of 14 members in the governing body of Monte Paschi's main shareholder, the Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, according to the banking foundation's new by-laws.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters last week the board, which is meeting today, would consider calling an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve changing its bylaws.

"We hear that we can't find investors interested in buying a stake in Monte dei Paschi as they are worried about the Italian economic crisis. Thus said, it probably makes no sense to insist at this point in time on modyfying the 4 percent cap," Valentini said in a statement.

Current rules limit voting rights at Monte dei Paschi to 4 percent for all shareholders except top investor Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, a not for profit foundation which owns 33.7 percent of the bank.

In his statement, Valentini noted that UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, has a 5 percent cap on voting rights for its shares.

Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena were up 0.71 percent at 1137 GMT, outperforming a 0.76 percent fall in the European banking index.

The bank needs to present a restructuring plan to the European Commission by June 17 in order to obtain its approval for the state bailout it received in February.

($1 = 0.7498 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)