ROME Oct 10 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will seek to implement its upcoming 2.5 billion euro capital increase by offering it as an option to existing shareholders, the chief executive of the troubled Italian lender said on Thursday.

"No decisions have been taken yet but it's plausible to think that an option for the 2.5 billion is the one to focus on," Monte Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola told reporters on the margins of a conference in Rome. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)