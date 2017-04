MILAN, March 26 The main investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena sold 358.5 million shares between March 19-24 worth a total of 85.7 million euros ($118.14 million), a share transaction filing showed on Wednesday.

The stake sold equals to a shareholding of around 3 percent. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)