MILAN, June 25 The Italian government does not rule out buying bonds issued by domestic banks in distress, deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Monday.

Asked whether the Treasury could reopen the terms of a 2009-10 scheme under which it underwrote bank bonds to help troubled lenders, Grilli told reporters: "We will see."

Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is in close talks with the Treasury and the Bank of Italy to issue at least 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion)of similar bonds, two sources close to the situation told Reuters at the weekend.

($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)