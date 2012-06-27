MILAN, June 27 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di
Siena were up 2 percent in early trading on Wednesday,
outperforming the sector, after the bank announced a
cost-cutting plan to shore up its finances after it resorted to
state aid to plug a capital shortfall.
At 0707 GMT, the Milan blue-chip index was up 0.74
percent, while the European banking sector was up 0.33
percent. Monte Paschi shares were up 1.7 percent.
In a painful restructuring plan, Italy's third biggest lender
said plans for an up to 1 billion euro capital increase, 4,600
job cuts, branch closures and a sharp reduction in its loan
book.
It also said it would sell 1.5 billion euros of special
bonds to the Treasury, against a maximum of 2 billion euros
approved by the government on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)