MILAN, June 27 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena were up 2 percent in early trading on Wednesday, outperforming the sector, after the bank announced a cost-cutting plan to shore up its finances after it resorted to state aid to plug a capital shortfall.

At 0707 GMT, the Milan blue-chip index was up 0.74 percent, while the European banking sector was up 0.33 percent. Monte Paschi shares were up 1.7 percent.

In a painful restructuring plan, Italy's third biggest lender said plans for an up to 1 billion euro capital increase, 4,600 job cuts, branch closures and a sharp reduction in its loan book.

It also said it would sell 1.5 billion euros of special bonds to the Treasury, against a maximum of 2 billion euros approved by the government on Tuesday. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)