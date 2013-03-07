MILAN, March 7 Shares in Italian bank Monte dei
Paschi di Siena were suspended for excessive gains on
Thursday in what some traders said was a flurry of
short-covering.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi, at the centre of an
investigation into alleged corruption and fraud, were indicated
up 7.46 percent at 1130 GMT.
The stock had opened lower after the bank's head of
communications was found dead at the bank's headquarters.
"Many investors are short of Monte Paschi shares. This is
short-covering," said a Milan-based trader.
Other traders contacted had no immediate explanation for the
sudden spike.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Stephen Jewkes)