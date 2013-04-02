BRIEF-VPower Group entered into MoU to explore acquisition opportunities
MILAN, April 2 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third bigegst lender, were suspended for excessive losses on Tuesday after the bank reported a bigger-than-expected loss for 2012.
The stock was indicated down 10.3 percent at 0.17 euros by 0853 GMT, extending earlier losses. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
DUBAI, March 28 At least some of the proceeds from the sale of Souq.com to Amazon.com will be invested back in the business, the co-founder of the Middle East online retailer said on Tuesday.
