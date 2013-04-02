BRIEF-Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
* Says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
MILAN, April 2 Italian market watchdog Consob has banned short-selling on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said in a statement.
Consob said the ban came into force at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.
The stock, which was suspended from trading several times on Tuesday due to excessive losses, shed 6.3 percent by 1242 GMT. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)
* Crosswinds Holdings Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03
MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's central bank wants banks to use most of their profits to support capital levels, so that they can increase lending, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.