MILAN Dec 19 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena fell more than 2 percent in early trade on
Friday, underperfoming a flat Milan stock market, as
capital-raising woes continued to weigh on the troubled Italian
lender.
"The stock is still digesting reports yesterday it can't get
away the sale of its consumer credit unit," a Milan trader said.
Monte Paschi needs to plug a hole in its capital base
following the results of a euro zone health check of European
banks.
It is planning a cash call of up to 2.5 billion euros which
could be in March or May next year.
"The shares continue to underperform the sector in view of
the new significant and dilutive capital increase," local broker
ICBPI said in a note.
At 0830 GMT Monte Paschi shares were down 2.2 percent at
0.5085 while the European banking index was up 0.9
percent.
