MILAN, March 3 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena were halted from trade on Tuesday after a
fall of more than 5 percent following a report the board meeting
scheduled for Wednesday could discuss a planned capital
increase.
"The market seems to be waking up to the fact another
capital hike is on its way," a trader said.
According to Il Messaggero, the board of troubled Monte
Paschi will discuss on Wednesday the 3-billion-euro ($3.35
billion) share issue which could offer a discount similar to the
one in its 2014 5-billion-euro cash call.
On Feb. 26 Monte Paschi CEO Fabrizio Viola said he expected
the bank to carry out the rights issue by the end of May and
June.
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Danilo Masoni)