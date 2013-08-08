BRIEF-Hua Xia Bank's board elects new chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
* Says board elects Li Minji as chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
MILAN Aug 8 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell in early trade on Thursday after the bank posted a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter.
The shares were down 2.6 percent at 0.20 euros by 0704 GMT.
After the market close on Wednesday, the bank reported a net loss of 279 million euros ($371.60 million), worse than a 150.6 million euro consensus analyst forecast. It was its fifth consecutive quarterly loss.
($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)
HANOI, March 29 Vietnam's top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex plans to list all its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on April 21, its chairman said on Wednesday.
