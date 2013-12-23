ROME Dec 23 Monte dei Paschi's top
investor is not expected to take a decision on the sale of part
of its stake in the bank at a meeting later on Monday, sources
close to the top investor told Reuters.
The charitable banking foundation, which owns 33.5 percent
in the trouble lender, must sell down its stake to repay debt.
Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi were up more than 3 percent
in early trade on speculation the bank's top shareholder could
be close to selling a 20 percent stake to three banking
foundations and a group of investment funds..
