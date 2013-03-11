MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf looks set to drop on oil's tumble
DUBAI, June 1 Major stock markets in the Gulf look set to end the week with losses on Thursday after crude oil prices tumbled to a three-week low overnight and global bourses stayed mostly weak.
MILAN, March 11 The top shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third biggest lender, said on Monday it had sold a 0.77 percent stake in the bank to boost its own liquidity.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation said the stake - equivalent to 90 million shares - was sold in February 2013 at an average price of 0.2376 euros per share.
Last year, the foundation was forced to cut its stake in the bank to 34.9 percent from 49 percent to pay back creditors.
"Such (stake) sales are exclusively aimed at building an adequate level of liquidity," the foundation said in a statement. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
MOSCOW, June 1 Russia's central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with CNBC that she saw room to ease monetary policy further but that the pace of easing would depend on economic data.