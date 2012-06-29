MILAN, June 29 Italy could gradually build a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena if the country's third-biggest lender was unable to make interest payments on state loans, according to the text of a government decree authorising the aid.

The decree, published on Thursday, said that if Monte dei Paschi cannot pay interest to the Treasury in cash, it will have to pay new shares whose value will be based on the bank's net assets.

That would translate into Italy taking a stake of around 3 percent in the bank every time Monte dei Paschi cannot pay the interest, a financial source said on Friday.

Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, was forced earlier this week to resort to state aid for the second time in three years to fill a capital shortfall and meet tougher requirements set by European regulators.

It now expects to sell special bonds for 3.4 billion euros to the Treasury - 1.9 billion replacing existing bonds issued in 2009 and 1.5 billion to cover the capital gap.

The coupon on those bonds has yet to be decided and will be known by the end of July. Analysts estimate it will be 9-10 percent, meaning Monte dei Paschi would owe the Treasury 306-340 million euros in annual interest payments. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Dan Lalor)